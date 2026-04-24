Matheus Pereira headshot

Matheus Pereira Injury: Will miss multiple months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Pereira (groin) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss between eight to 12 weeks, the club announced Friday.

The left wing-back played just two games (one start) before suffering the injury, and the recovery process of the surgery will keep him sidelined until the summer in a best-case scenario. Look for Raheem Edwards to fill a bigger role while Pereira is out.

Matheus Pereira
Toronto FC
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