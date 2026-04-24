Matheus Pereira Injury: Will miss multiple months
Pereira (groin) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss between eight to 12 weeks, the club announced Friday.
The left wing-back played just two games (one start) before suffering the injury, and the recovery process of the surgery will keep him sidelined until the summer in a best-case scenario. Look for Raheem Edwards to fill a bigger role while Pereira is out.
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