Matheus Pereira News: Plays 30 minutes in return

Pereira (groin) had three crosses (zero accurate), three tackles and one clearance as a substitute in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Charlotte.

Pereira came off the bench and operated on the left flank in his first MLS appearance since April 11, having completed his recovery from a tricky groin issue. The versatile player will now increase his side's options in the contention with Jackson Gilman and Daniel Salloi at the back and on the wing, respectively.