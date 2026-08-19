Matheus Pereira News: Plays 30 minutes in return
Pereira (groin) had three crosses (zero accurate), three tackles and one clearance as a substitute in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Charlotte.
Pereira came off the bench and operated on the left flank in his first MLS appearance since April 11, having completed his recovery from a tricky groin issue. The versatile player will now increase his side's options in the contention with Jackson Gilman and Daniel Salloi at the back and on the wing, respectively.
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