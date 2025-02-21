Mathew Ryan Injury: Likely available for Sunday
Ryan (hip) has been training the last few days and should be available to face Nantes on Sunday, coach Will Still said in the press conference.
Ryan missed the last two games due to a hip injury but has returned to team training and is expected to be available for Sunday's match. However, it remains unclear whether he will start in goal or if Herve Koffi will retain the starting spot.
