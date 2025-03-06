Mathew Ryan Injury: Questionable for OM
Ryan is questionable for Saturday's clash against Marseille due to a knee injury, according to coach Will Still in the press conference.
Ryan is dealing with a knee injury and is doubtful to face Marseille on Saturday. His absence would be a significant blow to the team as he has recently returned and been the starting goalkeeper. If he cannot make the squad, Herve Koffi is expected to replace him in goal, assuming he is fit.
