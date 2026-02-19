Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Allows one against Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Ryan recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Villarreal.

Ryan would make a decent four saves Wednesday, but was unable to keep the clean sheet, allowing a goal in the loss. This is a third straight game with no clean sheet, stuck at four in 22 appearances this season. With another match on Sunday against Barcelona, he is likely to go another game without a clean sheet.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 14, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
Rotowire Staff
February 1, 2021