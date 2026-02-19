Mathew Ryan News: Allows one against Villarreal
Ryan recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Villarreal.
Ryan would make a decent four saves Wednesday, but was unable to keep the clean sheet, allowing a goal in the loss. This is a third straight game with no clean sheet, stuck at four in 22 appearances this season. With another match on Sunday against Barcelona, he is likely to go another game without a clean sheet.
