Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Allows one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ryan had three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Ryan managed to make three saves while allowing just a goal against Levante on Monday. He's conceded six goals in the last five appearances, making 22 saves with a clean sheet and six high claims in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Oviedo for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 14, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
Rotowire Staff
February 1, 2021