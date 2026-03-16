Mathew Ryan News: Allows one in draw

Ryan had three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Ryan managed to make three saves while allowing just a goal against Levante on Monday. He's conceded six goals in the last five appearances, making 22 saves with a clean sheet and six high claims in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Oviedo for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.