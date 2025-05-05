Mathew Ryan News: Allows one in win

Ryan made three saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Ryan couldn't do much to stop Georges Mikautadze's headed from point-blank range in the 79th minute but other than that was simply flawless here despite facing some stretches of heavy pressure. This was definitely a bounceback performance for the veteran goalkeeper after allowing four goals in his previous start and he'll hope to keep it up during the last two games of the season, with his contract at Lens due to expire.