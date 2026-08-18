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Mathew Ryan News: Allows three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Ryan had three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Espanyol.

Ryan was in for a rough start to the season Sunday, as the goalie would be beaten three times while making three saves. This comes after he only allowed one goal against Espanyol all of last season, not a good sign for the Levante defense to open the campaign. He will prepare to face Osasuna next on Monday, a decent chance to have a bounce-back match.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
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