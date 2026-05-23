Mathew Ryan News: Allows two goals in finale
Ryan recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Betis.
Ryan made six saves but did allow two goals in Levante's 2-1 loss to Real Betis. Thankfully, the club was able to stay up in La Liga due to a head-to-head points difference over Mallorca. We'll see if Ryan picks up his option for next season or explores a move to another club.
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