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Mathew Ryan News: Back to international action for WC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Ryan is expected to feature in goal for Australia during the 2026 World Cup, aiming to stand out for his experience and reflexes.

Ryan remains Australia's clear No. 1 and one of the most experienced goalkeepers in international football heading into the World Cup. The veteran captain has spent well over a decade competing at a high level in Europe and is coming off a busy campaign with Levante, averaging 3.5 saves and 1.6 goals conceded per game in La Liga play. The Australian national team could spend stretches of matches defending against tough opposition, which provides Ryan with ample opportunities to record saves. His extensive tournament experience should also prove valuable and may be a differential factor for the Socceroos to advance beyond the group stage. Still, he's not guaranteed clean sheets, with most of his upside coming from his shot-stopping capacity.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
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