Mathew Ryan News: Concedes three
Ryan had six saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Barcelona.
Ryan recorded four clearances and also made 22 passes but was unlucky to concede thrice. He has accumulated 17 saves and nine clearances in the last five games and conceded 10 times. Next, he takes on Alaves, who have netted five times in the last four games and lay 15th in the table
