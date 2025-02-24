Fantasy Soccer
Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Concedes three in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ryan registered five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nantes.

Ryan was back in goal Sunday for his return but couldn't prevent his team from conceding three goals. He made five saves in the game, bringing his total to seven in three appearances with Lens while securing two clean sheets in that span. He will try to add another against Le Havre on Saturday.

Mathew Ryan
Lens
