Mathew Ryan News: Concedes two in loss

Ryan made zero saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Valencia.

Ryan got beaten twice during the second half and couldn't do much to prevent either goal allowed. What hurts the most from a fantasy standpoint is the fact that these were the only two shots he faced during the entire game and this was the third time over the last four games with the veteran goalkeeper having more goals allowed than saves, which doesn't make him the most appealing pick among his La Liga peers right now.