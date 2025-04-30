Mathew Ryan News: Faces relentless attack

Ryan had four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to AJ Auxerre.

Ryan was relatively helpless to stop the waves of offense Auxerre threw at him in Lens' loss on Sunday. The Australian keeper faced eight shots on target and conceded four goals. However, he did make four saves, two diving saves, and four from inside his own box. Despite the poor result on Sunday, Ryan has still had a great albeit limited season in Ligue 1, keeping five clean sheets in 11 starts. He will look to bounce back against Lyon this Sunday.