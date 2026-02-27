Mathew Ryan News: Five saves in clean sheet
Ryan kept a clean sheet while making five saves during Friday's 2-0 win over Alaves.
Ryan helped Levante to all three points by blanking Alaves on Friday. The clean sheet was the first since January 31st for the keeper as he's allowed four goals while combining for 15 saves over his last three starts. Ryan and Levante take on Girona at home next weekend.
