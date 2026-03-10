Mathew Ryan News: Four saves in draw
Ryan made four saves on five shots on target and had one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.
Ryan has been a saves machine lately, in his last four appearances he has 19 saves while conceding five and pitching one clean sheet. Ryan will be looking for his sixth clean sheet of the year on Monday versus Rayo Vallecano.
