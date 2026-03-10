Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ryan made four saves on five shots on target and had one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Ryan has been a saves machine lately, in his last four appearances he has 19 saves while conceding five and pitching one clean sheet. Ryan will be looking for his sixth clean sheet of the year on Monday versus Rayo Vallecano.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
