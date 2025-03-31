Fantasy Soccer
Mathew Ryan News: Four saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Ryan recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille.

Ryan faced five shots during Sunday's loss and stopped four of them. It was a solid showing, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to earn a point, as the team in front of Ryan failed to get anything going on the attack. Ryan will hope for some more solid individual showings in easier matches coming up.

