Mathew Ryan News: Four saves in win
Ryan made four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Ryan allowed two goals while making four saves during the narrow win over Celta on Tuesday. Since his three clean sheets in a row, he's conceded nine goals while making three saves in three games. The keeper will face off with Mallorca for the next match on Sunday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.
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