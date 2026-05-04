Mathew Ryan News: Has a day to forget

Ryan made three saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Villarreal.

Ryan allowed five goals on just three saves to Villarreal on Saturday in what was a performance to forget. He had just came off three straight clean sheet performances, with those five goals being the first goals conceded since April 4. The keeper will face off with Osasuna for the next match on Friday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.