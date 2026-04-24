Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet
Ryan recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Sevilla.
Ryan didn't make any saves but he also didn't concede any goals in an important match for Levante to try to escape the relegation zone. Espanyol could prove to be a trickier matchup for Ryan as the side has scored 37 times in 32 league games but this performance will give him some confidence.
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