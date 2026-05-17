Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet

Ryan had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Ryan didn't face too much trouble on Sunday but Levante's poor overall goal differential means they haven't escaped relegation quite yet. The goalkeeper will need a strong performance against Betis to help Levante stay up, and Betis have one of the better attacks in the league with 57 goals scored in 37 matches.