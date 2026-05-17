Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ryan had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Ryan didn't face too much trouble on Sunday but Levante's poor overall goal differential means they haven't escaped relegation quite yet. The goalkeeper will need a strong performance against Betis to help Levante stay up, and Betis have one of the better attacks in the league with 57 goals scored in 37 matches.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
39 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 14, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021