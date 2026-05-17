Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet
Ryan had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
Ryan didn't face too much trouble on Sunday but Levante's poor overall goal differential means they haven't escaped relegation quite yet. The goalkeeper will need a strong performance against Betis to help Levante stay up, and Betis have one of the better attacks in the league with 57 goals scored in 37 matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics39 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksSeptember 14, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23February 5, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23February 5, 2021
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23February 5, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More