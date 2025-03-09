Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Ryan registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Marseille.
Ryan started in goal despite dealing with knee discomfort this week and was crucial in securing the win. He made six saves, including three difficult stops, and was sharp on his line to help his team snap a four-game losing streak. He will try to build on that performance against Rennes on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now