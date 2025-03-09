Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Ryan registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Marseille.

Ryan started in goal despite dealing with knee discomfort this week and was crucial in securing the win. He made six saves, including three difficult stops, and was sharp on his line to help his team snap a four-game losing streak. He will try to build on that performance against Rennes on Saturday.

Mathew Ryan
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now