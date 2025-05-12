Mathew Ryan News: Logs five saves in draw

Ryan made five saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Ryan couldn't do much to stop Yann Gboho's well-placed finish that opened the scoring for the opposition in the 48th minute but other than that was simply flawless to keep his team in contention throughout the rest of the contest. This has not been a very positive stretch for the veteran goalkeeper but the fact that he racked up a lot of saves in almost every matched he played since his arrival at Lens shows he still has a lot of fantasy upside.