Mathew Ryan News: Monumental performance in victory

Ryan put in one of, if not his best performance of the season on Sunday for Lens. In a 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne, Ryan kept a clean sheet, made three saves, two diving saves, and in stoppage time of the first half saved a penalty. The clean sheet is Ryan's fifth in eight Ligue 1 matches this season- a remarkable record, and one he will hope to build on this Friday against Reims.