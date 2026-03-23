Mathew Ryan News: No interventions in victory
Ryan registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Oviedo.
Ryan was beaten by every shot he faced, conceding two first half goals including a penalty. That ended a run of 22 saves with at least three in each of his last five games, and he remains on one clean sheet in his last eight appearances. He returns to action against Real Sociedad on April 4th.
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