Mathew Ryan headshot

Mathew Ryan News: No interventions in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ryan registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Oviedo.

Ryan was beaten by every shot he faced, conceding two first half goals including a penalty. That ended a run of 22 saves with at least three in each of his last five games, and he remains on one clean sheet in his last eight appearances. He returns to action against Real Sociedad on April 4th.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathew Ryan See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 14, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 22
Rotowire Staff
February 1, 2021