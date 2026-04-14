Mathew Ryan News: Registers clean sheet
Ryan registered one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.
Ryan recorded a clearance and secured his sixth clean sheet of the campaign. Over the last four games, he has accumulated seven saves and four clearances while conceding five goals. Next, he faces Sevilla, who have scored only twice in their last three matches.
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