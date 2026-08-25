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Mathew Ryan News: Stellar in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Ryan recorded seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

Ryan was able to make seven saves in Levante's scoreless draw, and the goalkeeper was clearly key to securing a point for his side. Ryan will likely face plenty of shots against a Betis side which is off to a slow start in 2026-27 but scored 59 goals in LaLiga in last year's campaign.

Mathew Ryan
Levante
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