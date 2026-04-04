Mathew Ryan News: Three saves but concedes two
Ryan had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad.
Ryan made three saves but was unable to prevent the opposition scoring as they lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad. Ryan has conceded two in the last two matches, not having kept a clean sheet in his last four games. Ryan has made three or more saves in six of the last seven games.
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