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Mathew Ryan News: Three saves but concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ryan had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad.

Ryan made three saves but was unable to prevent the opposition scoring as they lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad. Ryan has conceded two in the last two matches, not having kept a clean sheet in his last four games. Ryan has made three or more saves in six of the last seven games.

Mathew Ryan
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