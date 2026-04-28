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Mathew Ryan News: Three saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ryan registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Espanyol.

Ryan stopped all three shots he faced during Monday's draw. The goalkeeper wasn't overly tested by any of the shots but he stood tall and stopped them all. In the end it was a nice showing that earned him the clean sheet, but only a draw because the team in front of him failed to get much of anything going on the attack.

Mathew Ryan
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