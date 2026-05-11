Mathew Ryan News: Two saves in win

Ryan had two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 win over Osasuna.

Ryan repelled two of four Osasuna shots on goal Friday to help lift Levante to a 3-2 road victory. Across this last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced nine saves and six clearances while conceding seven goals and recording three clean sheets. Ryan's next challenge is likely to come Tuesday when Levante travel for a showdown with Celta Vigo.