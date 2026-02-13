Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Dealing with thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Honsak (thigh) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Augsburg after not training fully this week due to an issue, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Honsak has thigh problems."

Honsak is shaping up as a true game-time decision for Sunday's showdown against Augsburg after being limited in training this week with a thigh issue. The forward will go through a final evaluation following Saturday's session to determine if he is cleared to feature. That said, even if he is ruled out, it would not be a significant setback, as his role is already trending downward with Eren Dinkci's recent arrival likely cutting into his minutes moving forward.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Honsak See More
