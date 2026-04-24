Mathias Honsak Injury: Late fitness decision

Honsak (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Honsi and Eren are both injured, we have to see how things look in today's final training session."

Honsak is dealing with an undisclosed issue and while no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, his availability for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli is a doubt. If Honsak cannot be cleared after Friday's final team training session, Stefan Schimmer could be set to see increased playing time in his absence as Heidenheim look to pick up crucial points in their fight for Bundesliga survival in the final fixtures of the season.