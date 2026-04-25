Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Honsak (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Honsak has been unable to pass his late fitness test after coach Frank Schmidt confirmed he would assess his status following Friday's final training session, with the undisclosed issue proving too significant to clear in time. The forward's absence is a blow for Heidenheim as they look to pick up crucial points in their fight for Bundesliga survival in the final fixtures of the season. Stefan Schimmer and Christian Joe Conteh are expected to see increased playing time in his place, with Honsak's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored as no specific details on the nature of the issue have been provided.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
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