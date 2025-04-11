Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Honsak (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Frankfurt, per manager Franck Schmidt.

Honsak won't be an option for Sunday's trip to Frankfurt as he struggles with the same injury. There's been limited info on the exact nature of the injury but it's now sidelined Honsak for two weeks in a row. Budu Zivzivadze is also out with an injury meaning Sirlord Conteh could get a rare start.

