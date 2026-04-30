Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Honsak (undisclosed) is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Bayern Munich, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "[Mathias] Honsak will also most likely be unavailable, as he is still training individually."

Honsak hasn't played since April 19 and is bound to miss a second straight game. If he returns to full training at some point next week, he might have an outside chance to be available for the trip to Koln on Sunday, May 10.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
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