Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Will be out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Honsak (undisclosed) will be out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Franck Schmidt confirmed in the press conference. "Mathias and Julian are also out. I hope they both return to team training next week."

Honsak will miss a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury but is expected to return to team training next week. This is a significant blow for the team as he has been a regular starter this season. Budu Zivzivadze will likely take on a larger role in the frontline for this match.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
