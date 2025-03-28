Mathias Honsak Injury: Will be out Saturday

Honsak (undisclosed) will be out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Franck Schmidt confirmed in the press conference. "Mathias and Julian are also out. I hope they both return to team training next week."

Honsak will miss a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury but is expected to return to team training next week. This is a significant blow for the team as he has been a regular starter this season. Budu Zivzivadze will likely take on a larger role in the frontline for this match.