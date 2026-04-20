Mathias Honsak News: Assists Sunday

Honsak assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Honsak recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as he set up Budu Zivzivadze's strike in the 58th minute. It marked his third goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in the last two matches. He also recorded three shots and two crosses before he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Stefan Schimmer.