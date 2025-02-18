Mathias Honsak News: Comes close to scoring

Honsak recorded six shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Mainz.

Honsak was determined to put the ball in the back of the net against Mainz on Sunday, and very nearly succeeded. In 90 minutes played, he took six total shots with two finding their way on target, and he generated 0.38 expected goals on target with most of his shots coming either from long distance or tight angles. Starting minutes have been inconsistent for Honsak this season, but hopefully the attacking intent he displayed on Sunday will earn him a starting nod this Thursday against København.