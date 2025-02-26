Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak News: Nets goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Honsak scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Honsak earned his third start in a row, finding the back of the net during the draw Sunday. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has started three times in the last four games, scoring twice while recording 10 shots (four on target), eight clearances and seven crosses (two accurate) in that span.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
