Mathias Honsak News: Nets goal

Honsak scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Honsak earned his third start in a row, finding the back of the net during the draw Sunday. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has started three times in the last four games, scoring twice while recording 10 shots (four on target), eight clearances and seven crosses (two accurate) in that span.