Mathias Honsak News: Option against Koln

Honsak (undisclosed) returned to full team training over the past two days and is in contention for Sunday's clash against Koln, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Honsi has trained in full yesterday and the day before, he is an option for the squad."

Honsak had been limited to individual training ahead of the Bayern fixture and missed that match as a result, making his return to collective sessions a timely boost for Heidenheim heading into a crucial survival battle clash. The forward's availability gives manager Schmidt more attacking options to call upon for what is one of the most important fixtures of the club's season, with Heidenheim desperately needing points to avoid relegation in the final fixtures of the Bundesliga campaign.