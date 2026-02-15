Mathias Honsak News: Picked for bench
Honsak (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Augsburg.
Honsak is back in the call after a slight issue with a thigh injury, already fit enough to make a spot on the bench. With three stars in their past five games, he will likely hope to make a return to a starting role, although he has yet to record a goal contribution all season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Honsak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Honsak See More