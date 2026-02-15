Mathias Honsak News: Picked for bench

Mathias Honsak headshot

February 15, 2026

Honsak (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Augsburg.

Honsak is back in the call after a slight issue with a thigh injury, already fit enough to make a spot on the bench. With three stars in their past five games, he will likely hope to make a return to a starting role, although he has yet to record a goal contribution all season.

