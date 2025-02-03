Mathias Honsak News: Scores in defeat

Honsak scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Honsak returned from an injury to make the bench. He came onto the pitch with 34 minutes to go and scored eight minutes later. This was his third goal of the season, all of which came in the last six matches. In each of the last three matches he has played he has taken two or more shots.