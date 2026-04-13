Mathias Honsak News: Scores two in 3-1 win

Honsak scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Union Berlin.

Honsak scored his first two goals of the season as he helped his side to a victory over Union Berlin. The two goals came in the first half to put them 2-0 ahead before half-time. He took two shots or more for the eighth time this season and this was the second time this season that he has put two shots on target in a game.