Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen Injury: Misses out due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Jensen missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth due to an illness, according to Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald.

Jensen was not on the team sheet at all Saturday, despite no prior notice of an injury, with it now known it was due to an illness. This should only be a minor issue and he should be fit by the end of the international break on April 2 when facing Newcastle.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
