Mathias Jensen Injury: Misses out due to illness
Jensen missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth due to an illness, according to Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald.
Jensen was not on the team sheet at all Saturday, despite no prior notice of an injury, with it now known it was due to an illness. This should only be a minor issue and he should be fit by the end of the international break on April 2 when facing Newcastle.
