Mathias Jensen Injury: Out for Wednesday

Jensen (illness) is out for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Mathi is not ready yet. There was some illness there, which means he has missed some training."

Jensen is still out as he deals with an illness, with the midfielder set to miss his second straight game due to the illness. He will look to heal and return to training soon, as he has now missed four of the club's past five outings due to injury, with their next against Chelsea on Sunday.