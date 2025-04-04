Mathias Jensen Injury: Ready to go Sunday
Jensen (illness) is available for Sunday's clash with Chelsea, per manager Thomas Frank. "Mathi [Jensen] is fine and training well - he could be available on Sunday."
Jensen is an option for Sunday's clash after missing the mid-week match with Newcastle due to an illness. The midfielder missed some training due to an illness and was recovering his fitness. He's now been back in training and is ready to go for Sunday's clash with Chelsea.
