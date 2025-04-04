Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen Injury: Ready to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Jensen (illness) is available for Sunday's clash with Chelsea, per manager Thomas Frank. "Mathi [Jensen] is fine and training well - he could be available on Sunday."

Jensen is an option for Sunday's clash after missing the mid-week match with Newcastle due to an illness. The midfielder missed some training due to an illness and was recovering his fitness. He's now been back in training and is ready to go for Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now