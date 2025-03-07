Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen Injury: Returning to squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 6:02am

Jensen (groin) is in the squad for Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, according to manager Thomas Frank."[Christian] Norgaard is back. [Mathias] Jensen will be involved in the squad as well which is a positive. [Sepp] van den Berg will train with the team next week"

Jensen returns to the squad after a groin injury kept him out for two matches. Christian Norgaard (concussion) is also set to return, meaning Brentford could have their top choice midfield back fit for a tough clash with Villa.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now