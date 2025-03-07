Mathias Jensen Injury: Returning to squad

Jensen (groin) is in the squad for Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, according to manager Thomas Frank."[Christian] Norgaard is back. [Mathias] Jensen will be involved in the squad as well which is a positive. [Sepp] van den Berg will train with the team next week"

Jensen returns to the squad after a groin injury kept him out for two matches. Christian Norgaard (concussion) is also set to return, meaning Brentford could have their top choice midfield back fit for a tough clash with Villa.