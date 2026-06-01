Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen News: Agrees to extension with Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Jensen will remain at Brentford through the end of the 2026-27 campaign after the club triggered the option in his contract, the club announced.

Jensen delivered one of his finest individual seasons to date, making 42 appearances and contributing five goals and three assists, with his long-range strike in a 3-1 victory against Manchester United named the club's Goal of the Season. The 30-year-old Danish international surpassed 250 appearances in all competitions for the club last term, with his overall record now standing at 17 goals and 32 assists in 275 outings since joining from Celta Vigo in July 2019. Coach Keith Andrews described him as huge both on and off the pitch, praising his understanding of the club's culture and the consistently high level of his performances throughout the season.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
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