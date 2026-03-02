Mathias Jensen News: Nine crosses in home win
Jensen registered one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-3 win against Burnley.
Jensen registered nine crosses as Brentford won the match 4-3. The midfielder has been the main set-piece taker for Brentford this season and took six more corners in this game. He has provided one assist so far this year. He has only attempted more crosses once this season. He also hasn't attempted more corners in any other game this year.
