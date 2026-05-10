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Mathias Jensen News: Records three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jensen registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

Jensen went a second straight match without a goal contribution Saturday, as the midfielder only earned a shot in a match he found himself defending most of the time. He remains a player who sees the ball at his feet a lot, but that has only amounted to one assist and three goals this season.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
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