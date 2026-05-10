Mathias Jensen News: Records three crosses
Jensen registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Manchester City.
Jensen went a second straight match without a goal contribution Saturday, as the midfielder only earned a shot in a match he found himself defending most of the time. He remains a player who sees the ball at his feet a lot, but that has only amounted to one assist and three goals this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Jensen See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 365 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 365 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 29 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW35 Fantasy EPL Targets12 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Jensen See More